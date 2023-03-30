Westmont College students to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

COURTESY PHOTOS

Westmont College’s cheer team is one of the many performances that will be represented at the 2023 Spring Sing event.



Westmont College will host its Spring Sing Saturday at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St., where

Westmont students will perform Broadway-style skits, songs and dances.

The most popular skits of the night are brought by the residence halls on campus. Each hall creates and produces a skit unique to their living space and compete against each other for prizes, and maybe the best award of them all, bragging rights.

The theme this year is “April Fools!” because the competition will be held on April 1. You can expect hilarious pranks and stand-up performances to take the stage as the contestants stay true to the theme.

Last year, many students at Westmont entered their own acts into the performance, including local band The Solid People.

Alyson Gee, one of the production coordinators for the event, told the News-Press that attendees can look forward to “a night full of laughter, good music and overall good vibes.”

Last year, Westmont returned to the bowl for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sasha Kuljis, one of the residence halls’ directors, noted how excited she is for the event. “It’s going to be so fun to celebrate our hard work by dancing our faces off and laughing really hard!”

Tickets cost $14 to $37. To purchase, visit westmont.edu/student-life/campus-activities/spring-sing.

