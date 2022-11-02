Westmont College volleyball player named GSAC Defender of the Week

COURTESY PHOTO

ALISO VIEJO — After celebrating a GSAC Championship on Friday, the Westmont volleyball team got to continue celebrating on Monday morning. At the beginning of the week, the Golden State Athletic Conference announced that sophomore Taylor Distelberg had been named GSAC Defender of the Week.

“Taylor has been a workhorse in the gym, and I’m so proud of her for earning this award,” said Westmont Head Coach Ruth McGolpin. “We consistently work on our blocking, but coming into Westmont College, she was already a skilled blocker. To dial her blocking in to match the tempo of collegiate opponents, while still being as productive as she’s been, is fantastic.

Last Friday, Distelberg recorded three blocks in Westmont’s GSAC-clinching sweep over Vanguard. Then, on Saturday, Distelberg exploded for a match-high seven blocks against San Diego Christian, including three solo blocks.

On the season, Distelberg is second only to Lexi Malone with 74 total blocks for the Warriors, averaging 0.84 blocks per set. At the conference level, Distelberg’s 74 blocks is the seventh-most in the GSAC.

The Warriors hit the road this week for the final two games of their regular season, first stopping in Atherton to play Menlo at 7 p.m. Friday, before heading to Rocklin to play William Jessup at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Nov. 11, Westmont will begin play in the GSAC Tournament, with a 4 p.m. semifinal match in Surprise Arizona.

Links to live coverage for all matches will be available at athletics.westmont.edu.



Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.email: sports@newspress.com