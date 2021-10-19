Westmont College’s sports schedule

Here’s this week’s schedule for Westmont College teams.

— Men’s and women’s cross country: 8:30 a.m. Saturday at William Jessup Invitational, Rocklin.

— Men’s and women’s golf: No tournament is scheduled, according to a news release.

— Men’s soccer (4-5, 2-2 GSAC): Westmont hosts Arizona Christian at 3:15 p.m. Thursday and Ottawa, Ariz., at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, which is Senior Day.

— Women’s soccer (7-1-2, 3-0-1 GSAC): Westmont hosts Arizona Christian at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Ottawa, Ariz., at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

— Women’s swimming: No meets are scheduled.

— Volleyball (15-8, 9-2 GSAC): Westmont hosts Hope International at 7 p.m. Friday and San Diego Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday.

— Dave Mason