Westmont competes at cross country invitational

ROCKLIN — Westmont cross country athletes continued their season up in Rocklin this past Saturday, where they competed in the William Jessup Invitational.

The women’s team finished the race in second place, after their top five runners all came in under 19:00 in the 5K, while the men took fourth place with their top five finishing in an average time of 25:23 in the 8K.

“Overall, it was a satisfying day of competition,” said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. “From front to back, both the men and the women competed well. They ran up their capability and produced strong team races, due to their focused and determined efforts.”

For the women, first to cross the finish line was Anneline Breytenbach, who completed the race in 17:41.4 for a third place finish. Freshman Kari Anema continued her stellar debut season right behind Breytenbach, as Anema finished in sixth place with a time of 17:50.7.

Madden Hundley came in next for the Warriors, in 12th place overall with a time of 18:23.1, followed by Callie Guthrie in 15th, with a mark of 18:39.8.

Rounding out the top five for the team was Abigail Hundley, who completed the race in 18:44.7.

“The women finished behind No. 9 College of Idaho and ahead of No. 10 Southern Oregon,” pointed out Coach Lindsey Connolly. “They had their fastest time of the season and showed that they are much stronger than their current No. 22 ranking.

“It was a day of many personal bests for the women who learned that being engaged and competitive in a strong field of athletes will get you fast times.”

On the men’s side of things, Zola Sokhela was the first Warrior to complete the race, as he came in sixth place with a time of 24:51.1. Two places later, Garrett Miller came in with a time of 24:59.6, while Adam King was the third Warrior to finish the race with a time of 25:20.5.

Rounding out the top five for the Warriors were Danny Rubin and Jack Vanden Heuvel, who came in back-to-back in 29th and 30th place. Rubin completed the race in 25:49.4, while Vanden Heuvel came in with a time of 25:52.

“Collectively, the men ran their fastest race of the season,” noted Connolly. “All five finishing up 26:00 in an 8K is impressive, and this strong performance should move them into the top-25.”

The Warriors will now set their sights on the GSAC Championships, which will take place on Nov. 6 down in Santa Clarita at Central Park. Both teams competed at Central Park earlier this season for The Master’s Invitational, when the women took fifth overall and the men finished in seventh.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

