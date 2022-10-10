Westmont cross country runs at Pomona-Pitzer Invitational

On Saturday morning in Claremont, Westmont Men’s and Women’s cross country continued their seasons at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational. The 22nd-ranked men took fifth out of 14 teams, while the 12th-ranked women finished fourth out of 10.

For the women, sophomore Landon Torres ran the finest race of her season, and came in 16th-place with a time of 22:43.1. Behind her, freshman Anne West continued her breakout campaign with a 21st-place finish and a time out of 22:56.4. Coming in a blink after Westmont was sophomore Kari Anema, who finished the race in 22:56.7.

Rounding out Westmont’s top-five was 2020 All-American Madden Hundley, who posted a time of 23:12.9, and 2021 All-American Anneline Breytenbach, who finished in 23:30.5.

As a team, Westmont came in fourth, which was ahead of GSAC-rivals The Master’s, Hope International, and Vanguard.

“The women ran a very solid team race,” said Coach Lindsey Connolly. “Landon Torres led the team and had a phenomenal race, followed closely by Anne and Kari. The women are learning each race and applying what they learn as they move forward.”

For the men, sophomore Zola Sokhela came in eighth-place with a time of 25:24.3, which was faster than any other GSAC school’s competitor. Senior Garrett Miller came in 16th with a time of 25:41.3, while senior Adam King finished with a time of 26.22.1.

Rounding out the men’s top-five was senior Danny Rubin, who finished the race in 26:49.2, and sophomore Rey Laureano, who completed the race in 28:11.3.

As a team, Westmont’s fifth-place finish was better than GSAC-rivals The Master’s, Vanguard, and Hope International.

“Zola led the way for us,” began Connolly, “and Garrett Miller ran a strong race coming back from being sick. The top-men are making progress through the season, but it was a tough team performance today having a couple from our top-five unable to compete today.”

The Warriors return to action on Oct. 21 at the Titan Invitational, which is their final race before the GSAC Championships on Nov. 5 in Rocklin.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

