Westmont cross country teams place third

The Westmont men’s and women’s cross country teams competed Friday morning in the Vanguard Invite at Irvine Regional Park.

In the men’s 8K, the Warriors took third place out of nine opponents, and in the women’s 5K, the Warriors came in third out of eight.

Both Westmont teams came in ahead of GSAC opponents Vanguard and Hope International, while coming in well-behind The Master’s, who finished in second place. Biola took first place in both the men’s and women’s races.

For the Westmont men, the first Warriors to complete the race were Zola Sokhela, who finished in eighth place with a time of 26:15.89, and senior Garrett Miller, who came in 13th with a time of 26:23.21.

Adam King completed the race in 26:59.53 to finish in 20th, followed by Danny Rubin in 23rd place with a time of 27:17.94.

Rounding out the top five was freshman Thomas Reed who came in 32nd place with a time of 28:12.90.

Biola’s Benjamin White won the men’s race with a time of 25:47.56.

For the women, NAIA All-American Anneline Breytenbach ran her season debut race in 19:19.55, coming in 13th place. The next Warriors to finish were freshman Anne West and sophomore Landon Torres.

West finished in 15th place with a time of 19:24.98, and Torres followed in 18th with a time of 19:36.09.

Once again, the Hundley sisters rounded out Westmont’s top five, with Abigail posting a time of 19:38.71, and Madden finishing with a time of 20:06.91.

The Master’s Hannah Fredericks won the women’s race, posting a time of 17:52.10.

The Warriors return to competition on Sept. 24, when they travel down to Cal State San Marcos to compete in the Cougar Challenge. Following the Cougar Challenge, both teams are scheduled to compete in two additional meets before the GSAC Championships on Nov. 5 in Rocklin.

