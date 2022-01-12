Westmont delays basketball celebration

As a result of the nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, Westmont Athletics has announced that the men’s basketball celebration planned for Jan. 22 has been postponed.

The event was intended to honor John Moore for his 27 years as head coach at Westmont. Also to be honored was the 1972 men’s basketball team and legendary coach Tom Byron on the 50th anniversary of the year in which Byron passed away and the team defeated (NCAA Division I) 14th-ranked Hawaii the following evening.

Last week, Westmont announced a new fan policy under which only a limited number of fans can attend indoor athletic events (100 Westmont fans, 20 visiting fans). With the new policy fans are also required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (antigen or PCR) taken within 24 hours of the event.

Given both the new restrictions and the availability of the honorees, and after conferring with the Byron family, members of the 1972 team and with Moore, a decision was made to postpone the celebration until next season.

The basketball games against Arizona Christian on Jan. 22 are still scheduled to be played under the new fan attendance policy.

Ron Smith is sports information director at Westmont College.

