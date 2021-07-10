Westmont displays abstract works

COURTESY PHOTOS

“Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” a Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art exhibit, features Connie Connally’s “Maroon Garden.”

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is presenting “Towards a 21st Century Abstraction,” now through Aug. 14.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Before coming to the Montecito campus, guests must fill out a health questionnaire at westmont.edu/visitor-information.

“Abstraction is likely the most challenging and often difficult style of art for museum visitors to understand,” said Judy Larson, R. Anthony Askew professor of art history and museum director. “The eight artists in this exhibition range from creators of geometric abstraction to makers of compositions that incorporate signs and symbols. Some work with collage while others work in a painterly drawing style.”



At left, the exhibit includes Katherine Chang Liu’s “Nanjing II.” At right, Connie Connally’s “Falling Meadow II” is among the art.

Curated by art historian and cultural critic Peter Frank, the exhibition features cutting-edge abstract painters from around the country: David Bailin, Connie Connally, Brad Ellis, Jeri Ledbetter, Katherine Chang Liu, Sammy Peters, Doug Trump and Wosene Worke Kosrof.

Ms. Connally is from Santa Barbara, and Ms. Chang Liu lives and works in Westlake Village. “These two artists from our region of Southern California are making art that has achieved a national reputation,” Dr. Larson said.

“This group formed in reaction not to other art forms but to the art world itself,” Mr. Frank said. “This is their attempt to re-valorize the ineffable in art … as abstraction is nothing if not the manifestation of the ineffable.”

For a complete catalog of the exhibition, go to abstraction21c.com.

— Dave Mason