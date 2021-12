Today’s Westmont men’s basketball game against the University of Saint Katherine has been canceled because of the latter’s COVID-19 protocols.

Those who purchased tickets online will receive a refund, according to a news release.

Westmont is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 6 in the second game of a men’s and women’s Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader against William Jessup. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men following at 7:30 p.m.

— Dave Mason