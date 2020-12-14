Westmont graduates overcome job uncertainty

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Roughly 92% of Westmont College graduates from the Class of 2020 have found a job or are attending graduate school despite the economic concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What an encouraging achievement for recent graduates in the midst of a pandemic,” Paul Bradford, director of Westmont’s Career Opportunities and Vocational Exploration Center and adjunct professor of economics and business said in a statement.

Last year, 97% of the Class of 2019 were employed or enrolled in graduate school— or hoping to be enrolled.

“2020 has been uncharted waters for everyone, especially students graduating into an ailing economy,” Mr. Bradford said. “This class has demonstrated their resilience and tenacity. Given the exponential level of uncertainty back in March, I expected to see employment rates 20-25 percent below average.”

The pandemic forced the team at COVE Career Center to talk to students via Zoom and host virtual career events. In early March, they doubled their efforts to prepare seniors by expanding and promoting theKnow Before You Go campaign, which includes a guidebook of resources, ideas and mindsets for students to adopt to overcome the challenges of a job market during a pandemic.

The COVE Career Center uses Handshake to connect students with local employers and internship opportunities.

— Mitchell White