Westmont lifts fan restriction

Due to reductions in the number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, Westmont has announced the lifting of restrictions to the number of fans for indoor sporting events, effective immediately.

All fans are required to wear a mask while in attendance at indoor events.

The change in policy affects the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Tuesday, the men’s team will host West Coast Baptist in a non-conference game that is scheduled for a six o’clock tip-off.

Westmont returns to home conference games on Feb. 10 with a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against Vanguard. The women’s teams are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start with the men following at 7:30.

The final regular season home games will be played Feb. 12 against Life Pacific, when the Warriors will celebrate senior day.

— Ron Smith, Westmont sports information director