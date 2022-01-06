Westmont limits fan attendance

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 infections in Santa Barbara County and throughout the state, Westmont College has announced changes to its fan attendance policy for indoor events.

The goal of the new policy is to limit the transmission of the virus on campus to protect student-athletes, students, faculty and staff as well as fans.

Beginning immediately, home men’s and women’s basketball games will be limited to 100 Westmont fans and 20 visiting fans. All fans will be required to wear masks and to maintain at least six feet of distance from anyone who is not in their household. In addition, all fans will be required to show proof of vaccination for entry into the game.

This policy will be in force at least through the month of January.

The fan policies for away games are determined by the home institution. Menlo College has announced that no fans will be admitted to their home basketball games. Fans who wish to attend Warrior road games should check the attendance policies on the home team’s website.

Video broadcasts of all home games will be available online at athletics.westmont.edu/video. The home broadcasts can also be accessed on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com