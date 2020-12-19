Westmont men, women both have games canceled

The Westmont College men’s and women’s basketball games both lost contests this weekend to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warrior women, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA’s national preseason poll, had their Friday home opener against San Diego Christian canceled just hours before tipoff. The Hawks were traveling to Santa Barbara by bus when they received word that a player on their men’s team had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“That player had been in close contact with an athletic trainer who was traveling with the women’s team,” a Westmont spokesperson said. “San Diego Christian informed Westmont officials that they would have to turn around and head home.”

The Warriors, who have played three NCAA Division 1 teams the last three weeks, have no other games scheduled until their Golden State Athletic Conference opener at Hope International on Jan. 23. They are, however, trying to add more contests in early January.

The Westmont men had their Saturday exhibition game at Cal State Fullerton canceled, as well, after the Titans received a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.

It marks the sixth time the Warriors have had a game either canceled or postponed this season. They, like the women’s team, are trying to add games.

They will play host to Pacific on Sunday at 5 p.m. No fans will be allowed inside Murchison Gymnasium, but the game will be broadcast at: https: portal.stretchinternet.com/westmont/.

