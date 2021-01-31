Westmont men’s basketball adds two games

The Westmont men’s basketball team added a pair of games this week against Simpson University.

Simpson (1-3), an NAIA school and a member of the California Pacific Conference, will travel to Westmont for games at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. The games will mark the first competition between the two teams.

The Warriors (1-2), were set to take on Hope International three times this week, but those games were pushed to the final week of February due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Royals’ program.

Westmont, coming off a 117-103 victory over Saint Katherine last week, will host Bethesda at 4 p.m. Tuesday before beginning Golden State Athletic Conference play the following week.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be permitted to attend the games. An online broadcast can be found at athletics.westmont.edu/video.

— Mitchell White