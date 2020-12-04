Westmont men’s basketball adds two homes games

SANTA BARBARA — Westmont men’s basketball has added two home games this month to its non-conference schedule.

The Warriors (0-1) will square off with NAIA opponents La Sierra at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and William Jessup at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19. Both games will be held at Murchison Gym.

No fans will be allowed to attend the game in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Both games will be broadcast on the Westmont Sports Network, and can be accessed at athletics.westmont.edu.

Although William Jessup is a member of the Golden State Athletic Conference, the game will not count toward either team’s conference record this season. The Warriors are slated to open conference play on Jan. 9, as they host Vanguard.

Westmont was initially scheduled to take on No. 25 Antelope Valley on Dec. 12, though the game has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 issues in the Pioneers’ program. The postponement marks the second game to be pushed back so far this season, after the team’s scheduled Nov. 14 season opener against Saint Katherine was postponed because of a positive test within the Firebirds’ program.

Westmont opened the season with a 97-79 exhibition loss against Cal State Northridge, which tied UCSB for second place in last year’s Big West Conference race.

The Warriors will be back in action today to play their second straight exhibition against an NCAA Division I opponent, as they take on Pacific. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Stockton.

