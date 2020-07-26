Westmont men’s soccer signs two goalkeepers

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Westmont men’s soccer team recently signed a pair of new goalkeepers, Mans Ingvarson, of Sweden, and Abraham Arteaga, of Oxnard.

The duo will join incoming freshman Isaac Swanson to man the box for the Warriors.

Ingvarson will be a sophomore at Westmont in the fall after transferring from Essex County Community College in Newark, N.J., where his team reached the NJCAA Division I East District championship game and appeared in the NJCAA National Tournament a season ago.

Ingvarson said he will join the Warriors and is ready to give it all he can to win.

“The whole team seems super nice and the coaching staff is amazing,” he said. “They are very caring for the players and they are very motivating. So I will come to Westmont with the desire to give it all on and off the pitch and win everything. I’m sure we will with such a great coaching staff and players.

“I’m so excited to join the team and start the pre-season and I’m sure this season will be successful for all of us.”

The 6-foot goalkeeper started playing club for Malmo FF when he was 4 years old and stayed with the team until he was 18, eventually playing for its U19 and U21 teams. As an 18- and 19-year-old, Ingvarson played for the Trelleborgs FF first team. He was also the first goalkeeper for Skane FF, which featured the best area players, and played in friendly games for Sweden during four national team camps at the youth level.

“I want to take the next step in my soccer career which I know I will with the motivation I have and with great coaches helping me,” said Ingvarson, who plans to major in economics and business. He credited the coaching staff and Westmont Director of Admissions Mike McKinniss for helping him throughout the transfer process.

“Westmont is a small school which I like,” Ingvarson said. “As a Christian, I will develop my faith even more at Westmont. Coming to a peaceful school where I can focus on my faith, academics and soccer is important for me. The school is very caring about the students.”

Arteaga, a recent graduate from Pacifica High School, will be a freshman at Westmont this fall. He helped the Tritons reach the CIF-SS Division II semifinals this past season, and earned First Team All-Pacific View League honors and served as team captain.

“As a member of the Westmont men’s soccer team I am most looking forward to the bond we will have as a team as well as playing and improving with great players,” Arteaga said.

The 5-foot-11 keeper also intends to major in economics and business. He previously played for Oxnard United Soccer Club.

“The most appealing aspect about Westmont to me was the ability to be close to home while having the experience of being away for college,” Arteaga said.

The new keepers will have big shoes to fill, as they seek to replace four-year starter Edward “Lalo” Delgado. Delgado, a three-time All-Golden State Athletic Conference selection and 2019 NAIA All-American, is now playing professionally in the USL-Championship with Las Vegas Lights FC.

The men’s soccer season is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 against UCSB.

