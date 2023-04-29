Westmont men’s tennis falls in GSAC Championship

Appearing in their first GSAC Championship in five years, and final as a member of the conference, Westmont Men’s Tennis lost to top-seeded #11 Westcliff 4-0 on Thursday. The loss brings an end to Westmont Tennis’ tenure in the NAIA, and also brings an end to the tenure of Westmont head coach Mark Basham.

“I’m grateful,” reflected Basham. “I’m grateful that we had the opportunity to play in this match, representing Westmont. I’m grateful that our guys were healthy and ready to play, and I’m grateful that our guys truly gave it their best.”

In doubles, Benny Saito and Santiago Tintore Ramon were leading their match on three by a score of 5-4, but the results on one and two made the third match a moot point. On one, Felix Veyhle and Max Mueller bested Logan Thompson and Etha Ha 6-2, and on two, Zak Khalili and Kal Vanderassen defeated Cody Ray Emery and Owen Vander Ark 6-3.

In singles Westcliff took matches on six, five, and three, where Loick Cherruy, Maxence Kupfert, and Angel Melger defeated Saito, Preston Hastings, and Ha, respectively.

Amidst the raw emotion of elimination, Westmont’s team huddled around each other for nearly an hour, with each member of the club expressing their gratitude for the journey. The men spoke not of the tennis played, but of the bonds built between them over their time spent together.

“I’m going to remember the relationships,” shared graduating Captain Benny Saito. “The bond that we were able to form on the court, on the trips, and just being around each other, those are special. That’s what I’m going to remember.

“These guys are like brothers. I’m also going to remember my time with Bash. Coach Basham was a great coach, but more than anything, he was a mentor to each and every single guy. That’s special. I’m going to remember a couple wins too, but it’s the relationships with these guys that’ll stick with me.”

“There’s a lot to remember about this team,” said Basham. “It was just so much fun to spend time around them. This is a wonderful, respectful, and grateful group. They’re men of God, and I feel very fortunate to have been able to be their coach this year.

When asked what he would remember most about his time at Westmont overall, Basham said, “First and foremost, the players. I’ve been fortunate not only to coach wonderful young men, but also to remain in touch with a great deal of them. I’m thankful for that.

“It’s also been very humbling for me, spending time around other wonderful coaches. I think of John Moore and his leadership, I think of Kirsten Moore, Dave Wolf, and so on. It’s a great place, a great athletic department, and a great program.

“I’m grateful and humbled that I got to be a part of it.

Basham’s 137 wins are the second-most in Westmont Men’s Tennis history.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com