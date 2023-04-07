Westmont men’s tennis wins on Senior Day

Westmont Men’s Tennis (8-9) capped off their home slate in grand fashion on Tuesday, when they defeated Gustavus Adolphus (15-6) by a score of 6-1. After securing the two-seed in the upcoming GSAC Tournament the Warriors kept momentum in their final non-conference contest.

“Gustavus Adolphus’ UTR is considerably higher than ours,” said Westmont head coach Mark Basham, “so I’m super happy with our guys today. Getting the doubles point was huge to get us off on the right foot.”

Westmont began the senior day festivities in fitting fashion during doubles, when the match’s first point came down to the club’s graduates on court three. After Ethan Ha and Logan Thompson won on one, Gustavus evened the score with a win on two.

Then, seniors Benny Saito and Santiago Tintore Ramon won a 7-5 thriller to give the Warriors the first point of the day.

“Once again, I’m really happy with number one doubles. We always seem to bring it when we need it on one, and I really hope to see our other teams get to that level. I was super happy to see our seniors get it done for us on three.”

In singles Westmont carried the momentum and never looked back, surrendering only one match. With the official match clinchers Saito, Cody Ray Emery, and Thompson came away with wins on six, two, and one, respectively.

Following clinch, Owen Vander Ark and Ha capped off the day with three-set wins on four and three.

“Benny was also the first one to get it done for us in singles,” noted Basham, “so it was a great senior day. It was very fitting. Collectively, I’m super happy about the fact that the guys kept fighting. It was great seeing Owen win his singles in three sets, and it was great to see Ethan keep fighting as well, like he always does.

“Logan clinching for us was super cool, and when you clinch, it makes coaching the rest of the day much easier.”

The senior day win was extra special for Basham, who was coaching his last game at Westmont in his 14th and final season. Following the conclusion of the match several of Basham’s closest friends joined the Warriors on the court to celebrate the coach.

When asked about the emotions regarding the day, Basham took a moment and said, “My favorite part of coaching is just being with the guys. I’ve always had a passion for mentoring these guys and helping them get better. I love getting pumped up, so when our guys are vibing well with good energy, it’s super inspiring for me.

“I’ve done a lot of teaching and coaching tennis, but my best phase in all these years of tennis has been coaching at Westmont.”

The Warriors return to action on April 25 in Surprise, Arizona, when they begin competition in the GSAC Tournament.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

