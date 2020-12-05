Westmont men’s, women’s games canceled due to COVID-19

Friday’s games for both the Westmont men’s and women’s basketball teams were canceled due to COVID-19.

The men’s team (0-1) was slated to play Pacific, though the game was canceled hours before tipoff after the Tigers had a positive COVID-19 test. Head coach Landon Boucher said the teams will not try and reschedule the game for this season.

The women were scheduled to open their season Friday against Simspon, though the game was canceled when the Red Hawks had a positive COVID-19 test result.

The men’s team spent the night Thursday in Stockton to prepare for the matchup, only to return to Santa Barbara after the game was canceled. The cancelation marks the third game that the men’s team has had canceled or postponed in the past three weeks. The Warriors Nov. 14 opener against Saint Katherine, as well as a proposed game against No. 25 Antelope Valley, were postponed due to positive tests on the opposing teams.

The men have two home games scheduled this month, including a matchup with La Sierra at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. No fans are permitted at Murchison Gymnasium due to the coronavirus.

The top-ranked women’s team, which will return five All-Golden State Athletic Conference players to its starting lineup, is scheduled to open the season today at 4 p.m. at Pepperdine.

The Warriors return everyone from last year with the exception of Maud Ranger, who is now playing professionally in Scotland as well as for the University of Edinburgh, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in management.

“We are a veteran team with a majority of upperclassmen for the first time in a long time,” said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore, who is beginning her 16th year at the helm of the Warriors’ program. “Even last year with the success we had, we were a majority of underclassmen. We are going to have to rely on that experience a lot this year because of all the change and uncertainty this year. We are going to need to rely on the experience to come through for us.”

For information on how to steam today’s game, visit www.athletics.westmont.edu/sports.

— Mitchell White