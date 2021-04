MONTECITO — The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is accepting entries through Monday from local artists for “At The Edges: Tri-County Juried Exhibition,” which will open virtually on May 20.

This year’s juror is Marcos Ramirez ERRE, a Tijuana-born artist whose work addresses issues of identity, race and immigration.

Visit westmont.edu/museum/untold to view the artwork or to make an appointment to see the exhibit in person.

— Grayce McCormick