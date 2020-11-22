Westmont museum celebrates anniversary with exhibit

COURTESY PHOTOS

“Fortune, Watercolor and Collage” on paper, by R. Anthony Askew, is among the exhibits on display during “5 X 5: Celebrating Ten Years” at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

MONTECITO — The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a fundraising exhibition, “5×5: Celebrating Ten Years.”

The exhibit features about 450, five-inch-square works of art from Dec. 3-18.

The art will be available for purchase through an online auction at westmont.edu/museum/5×5, which will end at 5 p.m.Dec. 18.

This is Sharon Schock’s “Seagull,” oil on paper.

The exhibition, which benefits the museum’s art programs, features renowned artists Charles Arnoldi, Jessica Stockholder, Chakaia Booker, Lesley Dill, Barry McGee and Bill Al Bengston.

“I’ve been overjoyed by the generous response to our fundraiser from Santa Barbara artists as well as nationally known artists,” said Judy L. Larson, Askew professor of art history and museum director, in a news release. “We are grateful for their willingness to support the museum’s educational outreach efforts, especially during such challenging and uncertain times.”

The exhibition features artwork in a media such as oil paint, acrylic, watercolor, ink, printmaking, drawing, photography and collage. Pieces range from abstraction to figurative works featuring landscapes, still life, animal subjects and more.

This is John Megahan’s “Charleston Natives,” graphite on paper.

“The quality and creativity of these small works have delighted me, and I believe visitors to the virtual exhibition will be impressed as well,” said Chris Rupp, museum curator and coordinator of the online auction.

The museum opened during the 2010-11 season with an art collection of 453 objects valued at $2 million, which has now grown to 1,545 objects, valued at more than $15 million.

Westmont College said the most noteworthy gift came from Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, who donated works from her collection of Barbizon artists, including nine paintings by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. The Berger family from Los Angeles donated 22 Rembrandt prints of Old Testament subjects.

The museum is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a visit, email museum@westmont.edu, or for more information, visit westmont.edu/museum.

— Dave Mason