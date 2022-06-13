Westmont museum exhibits to feature SoCal artists

The Westmont College Ridley-Tree Museum of Art will be presenting the work of four influential Southern California artists and art professors during three exhibitions from July 7 through Aug. 6.

The exhibits, which will kick off with a free, public opening reception at the museum on July 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature the work of Ken Jewesson, Ciel Bergman, Irma Cavat and Florence “FiFi” Russell.

“Finding Beauty in Structure: Works of Ken Jewesson” includes more than 30 pieces of art in the museum’s main gallery. Mr. Jewesson enjoyed a long career working as a ceramic designer, printmaker, painter, draftsman, collage artist and jewelry maker.

“His work is important as he was among a group of avant-garde artists to introduce modernism to Santa Barbara,” said Judy L. Larson, Askew professor of art history and museum director, of Mr. Jewesson. “His colorful works represent an intersection of science and art and express his heartfelt sense that art connects us to the divine.”

“Two New Acquisitions: Irma Cavat and Ciel Bergman” celebrates two pioneering female artists in Santa Barbara who were the first women to teach in the UCSB Art Department.

“They were spirited women, both feminists, both interested in the environment,” Ms. Larson says of the pair. “Their styles in art were very different, but they are united in their efforts to put a spotlight on the contributions of women artists to modern art. We are so pleased to exhibit these important new acquisitions to the permanent collection.”

“Florence ‘FiFi’ Russell: Artist and Art Educator Turns 100” is part of a community-wide 100th birthday celebration for the adventurous artist and long-time Santa Barbara resident.

Her watercolors will also be displayed throughout July at CLAY Studio, Corridan Gallery, 10 West Gallery, Gallery 113, Goleta Valley Art Association/Goleta Library, La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts/Fine Line;/Illuminations Galleries, Larry Iwerks Studio Gallery, Santa Barbara Art Association/Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara Fine Art Gallery.

The Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding college holidays.

For more information, visit westmont.edu/museum or contact the museum at 805-565-6162.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com