Westmont plans alumni baseball game

by Dave Mason 0 comment
MONTECITO — Westmont baseball head coach Robert Ruiz invites all former Warrior baseball players to return to Russ Carr Field for the Alumni Game on Nov. 13.

The field will open at 10 a.m. for warm-up and batting practice with first pitch scheduled for noon. A barbecue is scheduled to follow the game at 4 p.m. at the field.

Alumni are invited to come and play or just watch and visit with each other. There is no cost for the alumni game.

The barbecue is for participants and their family members. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for a child’s plate.

To make reservations for the game and barbecue, go to secure.westmont.edu/forms/alumni/alumnibaseball.

— Dave Mason

