Westmont professors discuss racism in Zoom panel

Westmont faculty will discuss the question “What is Race and Racism?” at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Community members can register and receive a link to the Zoom event by visiting bit.ly/33IGuQE.

Panelists Dr. Yi-Fan Lu, assistant professor of biology; Dr. Tom Knecht, professor of political science, and Dr. Meredith Whitnah, assistant professor of sociology, will lend their discipline’s perspective. Dr. Kya Mangrum, assistant professor of English, will moderate the panel.

This lecture on race and racism is the first in a series of ethnic studies events supported by the English and modern languages departments at Westmont.

“We aim to establish a foundational understanding of race and racism in the U.S. that will allow each participant to feel empowered to ask honest questions,” Dr. Dinora Cardosa, professor of Spanish and ethnic studies faculty member, said in a news release. “Even as we hear different disciplinary perspectives and recognize different points of view, we hope participants leave the panel with a shared set of concepts that can further our understanding and engagement in the work of racial healing and justice.

“As a community that places Christ first, we hope to facilitate a conversation that helps us to see each other the way that God sees each of us.”

Dr. Lu usually models human neurological disorders in the laboratory. But Thursday, he’ll give a biological perspective on race.

Dr. Knecht examines the politics of sports in recent projects.

Dr. Whitnah studies the role of religion in social injustice.

Dr. Mangrum is currently finishing up a manuscript about how photography transformed U.S. slave narratives.

— Annelise Hanshaw