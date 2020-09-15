Westmont receives high rankings

MONTECITO — Westmont College improved its rankings across lists this year. It jumped ahead four spots in the 2021 U.S. News and World Report rankings, making it tied at 113th.

Payscale ranked the Montecito college in the top seven percent of the four-year Council for Christian Colleges and Universities institutions. This is based on mid-career alumni’s median income. Westmont graduates 10 years or more into their careers have a median income of $119,800.

Niche’s 2021 Best Liberal Arts Colleges in America list ranks Westmont seventh in California. The Social Mobility Ranking, a system that measures graduates receiving Pell Grants, scored Westmont fourth in the state.

Westmont reports that 33% of students graduated in the top 10% of their high school class. Last year’s rate was 28%.

— Annelise Hanshaw