Westmont remains unbeaten with another comeback

The Westmont College women’s volleyball team scored its second comeback victory at San Diego Christian in as many days, defeating the Hawks 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA, rallied for a 21-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 victory to remain unbeaten at 7-0. They improved to 4-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Westmont also came from behind against SDC (5-5, 2-2) on Tuesday after having lost the first two sets.

“That was the best San Diego Christian team in my time at Westmont,” Warriors’ coach Ruth McGolpin said. “They were stable and steady, and their defense was outstanding.”

Lexi Malone led the Warriors with 17 kills and a hitting percentage of .429. She ignited their comeback with five kills in the second set, three of which came before the Hawks could score a point.

“Lexi’s impact was huge,” McGolpin said. “The setters did a nice job, connecting with her early, and then being able to connect with Phoebe Minch in the later sets is what made the difference for us.”

Minch recorded 10 of her 11 kills in the last two sets and hit .423 on the day.

“Phoebe honestly provides something a little bit different,” McGolpin said. “She was roping the ball, and she was hitting her shots, and as an outside hitter she can pass in row one for us, which is a nice element to add.”

Westmont rallied from a 23-22 deficit in the third set with a kill by setter Keelyn Kistner and two more by Minch. Sydny Dunn, the Warriors’ other setter, clinched the 26-24 win with one of her match-high three service aces.

They also rallied in the fourth set after falling behind 5-1. They took their first lead at 15-14 on another kill by Minch. After the Hawks tied the score at 17-17, Westmont went on an 8-2 run to win the match with Hali Galloway’s ninth kill of the match.

“Overall, it was a team game, a team effort,” McGolpin said. “It’s a tough road trip, the longest road trip of the year, and it’s out of the way. So, after these wins it’s time to get back home and just keep working hard.”

Brooklyn Cheney led Westmont’s defense with 22 digs while Madison Morrison added 19. Kistner had 13 digs to go with 32 assists and two aces. Kaylee Ivie led the Warriors in blocks with eight.

The Warriors will return to action next Tuesday and Thursday with home matches against Hope International.

