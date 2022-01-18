Westmont returns to the pool, loses to Whittier

WHITTIER — Westmont swimmers were back in action on Saturday in a dual meet at Whittier, which the Poets won by a score of 161-90.

Olivia Garrison won both the 1,000-yard and the 500-yard freestyle races for the Warriors, in times of 11:24.69 and 5:28.69 respectively.

Morgan Bienias finished first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.42 and also won the 200-yard backstroke, completing the eight-length race in a time of 2:17.88.

Also claiming a Warrior win was Rian Lewandowski, who finished the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:03.19.

“Overall, it was a solid meet for us with some great victories by Olivia and Morgan and some hard fought races,” assessed Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin. “The Warriors have been working hard in the weight room and pool, so I expected them to be pretty tired going into the meet. Whittier was a great match up for us, in the end it came down to who had more swimmers.”

The Warriors will participate in two more meets before competing in the Pacific Coast Swim Conference Championships in the middle of February.

On Saturday, Westmont will host Simpson and The Master’s in the final home meet of the season. Then on Jan. 28 and 29, the Warriors will travel across town to compete against UCSB. The meet will serve as the last chance to qualify for the NAIA National Championships.

The PCSC Championships are scheduled for Feb. 16-29 at Dixie State in Saint George, Utah. The NAIA Championship will be held March 2-5 at the Columbus Aquatics Center in Columbus, Ga.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

