Westmont sets record for three-pointers in 106-78 win

Westmont College set a school record for three-pointers, making 19-of-34 long-distance shots to throttle Simpson College for a 106-78 men’s basketball victory at Murchison Gym.

“We shot the lights out, but more importantly, we shared the ball really well,” coach Landon Boucher said. “Yeah, it was really cool we shot 19-for-34 from three, but what also sticks out is that we had 27 assists — and a lot of them resulted in a three.”

The previous record of 17 three-pointers was actually achieved twice by Westmont’s 2015-16 team, in games against both Embry-Riddle and Cal Maritime.

The Warriors made seven threes in the first seven minutes alone. Gyse Hulsebosch led the barrage, making 4-of-5 in the first half alone and five threes altogether in eight attempts to finish with 15 points. He also had seven assists.

“Our main focus is to come out and be ready to play from the jump defensively,” Boucher said. “The early stops led to momentum offensively, and it doesn’t hurt when Gyse comes out and shoots the way he did at the start of the game.”

Hunter Sipe was 4-for-7 from distance for 12 points while Abram Carrasco led all scorers with 21 points, making 9-of-13 shots including 3-of-6 from three. Noah Fernando was 3-for-4 from three and scored 13 points.

The Warriors (2-2) were especially hot in the first half, making 75% of their shots (24-of-32) to jump out to a 63-34 lead. They were even more accurate from three at 76.5% (13-of-17).

Westmont out-shot the Redhawks for the game, 62.1% to 51% (55.9% to 44.4% from three) and also out-rebounded them 31-24.

Seven Warriors reached double-figure scoring and seven made at least one three. Ajay Singh had 15 points and six rebounds while Jared Brown chipped in with 10 points.

Simpson (1-4) actually outscored Westmont in the second half, 44-43.

The Warriors and Simpson will return to Murchison Gym again today for another game at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTMONT 95, HOPE 57

Lauren Tsuneishi got so hot in Fullerton on Friday, she shorted out Hope International’s stat computer.

Westmont’s senior guard scored 12 points in the first quarter alone and made 6-of-7 three-pointers in the first half as the third-ranked Warriors romped to their second-straight Golden State Athletic Conference win over the Royals.

No final statistics, including Tsuneishi’s point total, were available.

“We had an amazing first half,” Westmont coach Kirsten Moore said. “We came out strong and dominant, Iyree (Jarrett) attacking and orchestrating the offense and Lauren Tsuneishi absolutely on fire.

“She was amazing. We also really dominated the glass again — in the first half, especially.”

The Warriors (3-1, 2-0 GSAC) will play at Hope (0-2, 0-2) again today in a 4:30 p.m. game.

