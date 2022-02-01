Westmont sets school record at swim meet

Rian Lewandowski, Ella Chaisson, Olivia Garrison and Bridget Hoth set a school record for Westmont College in the 400 yard medley relay at UCSB’s tri-meet. The non-scoring meet, which also included swimmers from USC, was conducted last Friday and Saturday.

“We had a really great time,” said Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin. “It was a great opportunity to practice some races before the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference championships and give our 400 medley relay a shot at improving our seed time – which they did and set a new school record in the process. Overall we had some really solid swims.”

The Warrior quarter produced a time of 4:08.86, beating the previous record by more than three seconds. At the 2020 NAIA National Championships, Bailey Lemmon, Lewandowski, Morgan Bienias and Allison Gonzalez completed the relay in 4:12.29.

Ellie Muench earned a spot in the 100 backstroke by posting a provisional qualifying time of 1:01.08 and, according to Jones Lin, will compete in the event at the national championship.

Ella Chaisson recorded provisional qualifying times in three events including the 50 yard freestyle (25.36), 100 yard breaststroke (1:09.36) and 200 yard backstroke (2:11.93). In addition to those events, she has previously earned provisional qualification in the 200 yard breaststroke and 100 yard freestyle.

Morgan Bienias also swam a provisional mark in the 1,650 yard freestyle of 18:34.18, but had previously qualified for the event. She and Olivia Garrison continue to have the fastest times in the NAIA this year in the 1650 at 17:37.77 and 17:45.24 respectively.

Next up for the Warriors is the PCSC Championships in St. George, Utah, which will be conducted on the campus of Dixie State beginning on Wednesday, February 16 and continuing through Saturday, February 19.

The NAIA National Championships will take place March 2-5 in Columbus, Georgia.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com