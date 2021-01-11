Westmont signs Division I transfer Jack Worth

Courtesy Photo

New Jersey native Jack Worth joins the Westmont men’s soccer program as a forward.



The Westmont men’s soccer program has made an addition ahead of its upcoming spring season, signing Jack Worth of Chester, New Jersey.

Worth, a junior transfer from Liberty University, is the fourth Warrior to transfer in from an NCAA Division I school in the past five years.

With the postponement of the soccer season from the fall to the spring because of COVID-19, Worth is able to step in right away and play countable games for the Warriors.

“We’re excited to add Jack to our roster for the spring season,” Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said. “We really need another attacking piece at the moment, and we’re hopeful that Jack can play both in the center forward channel and out wide as well.”

Worth appeared in a total of 20 games for Liberty over the past two seasons, registering one assist. The New Jersey native has now moved across the country to continue his college career.

“The most appealing thing to me about Westmont is the adventure piece,” Worth said. “I’m from New Jersey and being far from home is a sacrifice. But I believe that the opportunities at Westmont to challenge myself and grow as a student, player and leader make it all worth it.”

Worth, a graduate of West Morris Mendham High School, finished his U-17 season in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) top-10 national goal-scoring list. As a senior, he played for the U-19 Red Bull Academy.

“What I’m most looking forward to as a soccer player at Westmont is to compete for a conference title and a national championship,” Worth said. “As a student-athlete, I hope to succeed in the classroom and be the best teammate I can be for the team.”

Wolf added: “Jack has a mature game, is clean technically and very comfortable in front of goal. We’re looking forward to incorporating him into our group.”

That incorporation into the team began last week, when the Warriors returned to campus a week before the rest of the student body to hold a mini training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

— Gerry Fall