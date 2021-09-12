Westmont starts cross country season

By RON SMITH

WESTMONT COLLEGE WRITER

FULLERTON — Westmont Men’s and Women’s Cross Country opened the 2021 season at the Biola Invitational Friday morning at Ted Craig Regional Park.

“The Warriors ran shorthanded with two-thirds of each team staying on campus for training and taking care of early season aggravations,” said Westmont assistant coach Lindsey Connolly. “The women were led by sophomore Anneline Breytenbach in stride with first year Kari Anema, finishing 15th and 16th respectively.”

Breytenbach notched a time of 18:53 over the 5,000 meter course, which was her career best time. Anema finished in 18:54.

“The team spread of 1:32 was a credible team performance made possible by first year Miriam Melkonian (20:19) and sophomore Callie Guthrie (20:25) running strong races,” noted Connolly. “Miriam was especially impressive as a team walk-on who had not anticipated competing in college.”

Madden Hundley finished third among the Warriors in a time of 19:52. The Warriors placed seventh out of 14 teams.

“The men were led by a personal best performance from junior Garrett Miller,” said Connolly. “Garrett’s 33rd place finish was accomplished by maintaining his pace throughout the 8,000 meter distance. Junior Damien Ureste ran a personal best of 28:18 with a strong effort of focused racing.”

The Westmont men finished in ninth place out of 21 teams.

Junior Adam King finished second among the Warriors with a time of 27:16. Freshman Jack Vanden Huevel recorded a time of 27:34.

“The Warriors compete again on Sept. 25 at the Master’s Invitational where a large field of teams is expected,” said Connolly. “The Central Park course in Santa Clarita will also be the site of the GSAC Championships.”

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: dmason@newspress.com