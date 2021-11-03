Westmont swim team recruits two more for next fall

Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin has recently announced the signing of two new Warrior swimmers who will be joining the team next fall as part of the Westmont class of 2026.

Joining the team will be McKenzie Rion, out of Durango High School in Durango, Colo., and Emma Bustamante, out of Campolindo High School in Moraga in Contra Costa County.

Rion, who will be studying Biology at Westmont, won the 500-meter freestyle district championship last season in Durango, with a career-best time of 5:23.23 in the event. For reference, the current program record for the Warriors in the 500 freestyle is 5:21.07, accomplished by NAIA All-American Morgan Bienas in 2019.

“I am thrilled to have McKenzie join our team next year,” said Jones Lin. “McKenzie’s energy and enthusiasm are contagious and I’m excited to coach her during her collegiate career.”

Rion, the Colorado native, said, “One of the things I am most excited about is the opportunity to swim outdoors, which I rarely got the chance to do growing up.”

Rion’s career-best mark in the 200 yard freestyle is 2:00.45, which is less than a second off the best mark in Westmont’s program history.

Bustamante, who will also be studying Biology at Westmont, has a career-best time of 1:12.57 in the 100 yard breaststroke, which is less than three seconds shy of the best time in Westmont history.

“Emma embodies all of the character traits that our program aims to represent,” offered Jones Lin. “Her humility, work ethic and genuine love for others make her an incredible athlete and teammate. I am thrilled to coach Emma in the coming years and see the lasting impression she will have on our team culture.

Bustamante said, “I am excited about being a part of a positive team environment and getting to train and compete at the collegiate level, while also joining a program with a faith and character-based foundation.”

Bustamante’s career-best time of 56:22 in the 100-yard freestyle is also within three seconds of the current program record, one held by redshirt sophomore Bailey Lemmon.

Rion and Bustamante will be joining a very similar Westmont team next fall, as the club’s current roster will be graduating just two seniors come spring.

Jacob Norling is the Westmont sports information assistant.

