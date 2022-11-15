Westmont swimmers compete at SOKA

Swimming shorthanded at the Wyatt Balman Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Soka, Westmont used the opportunity to try some swimmers in different events and mix up their relay teams.

“We had a small roster due to last minute illnesses and injuries, but the team of 10 had some good swims at yesterday’s meet,” said Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin.

Olivia Garrison posted a season best time in the 1000 freestyle, taking second place in a time of 11:11.71.

Ella Chaisson gave a try at a new event, finishing second in the 500 yard freestyle in an NAIA National Championships provisional time of 5:19.60. She also swam in the 50 yard freestyle, an event she does not often compete in, placing third in a time of 25.75.

“For us it was a great opportunity to try some different relay combinations to see what would work best for us at the Winter Invitational this coming weekend and for the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships,” said Jones Lin. “The relays were great and the team did a really great job of supporting each other.”

In the 200 yard freestyle relay, the team of Emma Bustamante, McKenzie Rion, Chaisson and Garrison finished fourth of 11 with a time of 1:45.94.

Chaisson, Daisy Marquardt, Bustamente and Leighton Bell claimed fifth place out of 11 teams in the 200 yard medley relay.

Beginning on Friday, the Warriors will take part in the La Verne Winter Invitational on the campus of East Los Angeles College.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend and swimming at ELAC, where our conference championship will be in February,” said Jones Lin. “It’s a great opportunity for the first-years to see what it’s like to swim at ELAC and will help them mentally prepare for PCSC Championships.”

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com