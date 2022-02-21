Westmont swimmers keep breaking records

ST. GEORGE, Utah — On the final day of the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships, Westmont swimmers continued to break school and personal records and made a podium appearance.

“I’m so deeply proud of all these women,” said Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin. “It gets harder every year knowing that this is the last time this team will compete together. It’s been such a fun team to coach, and I am eternally grateful for their commitment to Westmont swimming.”

The day started with Morgan Bienias competing in the 200 yard backstroke prelims.

The junior posted a time of 2:07.89 to rewrite the school record and earn a spot in the evening’s “A” finals. In the finals, she posted a time of 2:10.64, to claim eighth place.

That time might seem a disappointment until it is put in context.

Bienias competed in the finals of the 200 yard backstroke within 25 minutes of finishing the 1,650 yard freestyle — the longest race of the championship. Bienias posted a time of 17:50.23 in the 1,650 to take third place and earn Westmont’s first podium appearance at this year’s PCSC Championship.

Also competing in the 1,650 was freshman Olivia Garrison. She recorded a time of 17:55.50 to finish in seventh place out of 24 competitors.

In the 100 yard freestyle, Bridget Hoth earned a spot in the “C” finals with a time of 53.91, which was also a school record. Hoth finished second in the “C” final, posting a time of 54.08. Overall, Hoth placed 22nd.

The 100 yard freestyle prelims also included Emmeline Larrson (59.15), Hannah DeSoto (59.19) and Gaby Rego (1:03.35). For Larrson and DeSoto, the times were season bests.

Three Warriors competed in the 200 yard breaststroke prelims with Ella Chaisson earning a spot in the “A” finals after posting a time of 2:25.99 – fifth best in the prelims. In the evening, Chaisson moved up to fourth place, posting a time of 2:24.49, which was just 0.07 off her personal best and the school record.

Seniors Olivia Huebner and Holley Fellows also raced in the 200 yard breaststroke. Huebner recorded a time of 2:51.51 and Fellows posted a personal best time of 2:54.27.

In the last of the prelims, Emma Leathers swam the 200 yard butterfly. Her time of 2:30.21 took more than 10 seconds off of her personal best. Leathers finished 25th in the prelims, one out of advancing to the finals. However a scratch allowed her to compete in the “C” final. Leathers took advantage of the opportunity and shaved another second and one half off her time, finishing in 23rd place with a time of 2:28.78.

“Emma has shown everyone what it means to positively motivate yourself to achieve big goals,” said Jones Lin.

The four-day championship ended with the 400 yard freestyle relay with Westmont entering two teams. The “A” team, consisting of Kassy Gregory, Rian Lewandowski, Garrison and Hoth set a new school record 3:38.51, beating the old record by exactly five seconds. The Warriors finished ninth in the event.

“The highlight was definitely having our two seniors (Fellows and Huebner) on the “B” relay team,” said Jones Lin. “Seeing them race one last time together was really sweet.”

As a team, Westmont maintained its position as the top NAIA team in the PCSC, tallying 366 points. Arizona Christian totaled 301 while The Master’s posted a score of 293. Overall, Westmont finished ninth out of 15 teams.

Next up for Westmont is the NAIA National Championships, which will be held on March 2-5 in Columbus, Ga. The seven Warriors who have qualified for the event have a collective 38 entries in individual event races and will also compete in five relays.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com