Westmont swimming sends seniors out in style

The Westmont swimming team conducted its final home meet of the season Saturday and took time to honor two seniors — Holley Fellows and Olivia Huebner.

In a ceremony prior to the first race, Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin recognized the devotion of each swimmer to the team and thanked them for their contributions to Women’s Swimming.

Jones Lin also expressed gratitude to the two opponents, saying “We were so grateful for Simpson and Westcliff to come out for the meet so we could celebrate our seniors at our last home meet of the season.”

Westmont’s swimmers won 13 of the 14 women’s races, while racking up 628 points to Westcliff’s 182 and 622 points to Simpson’s 103 in double-dual scoring.

“It was such a fun day to be a Warriors,” said Jones Lin. “This was the first time in a long time that our whole team was able to race and contribute to the overall score. Some of the most notable races were Olivia Huebner within seconds of her best time in three of her events and Emma Leathers (2:42.07) dropping nine seconds on the 200 yard butterfly with this being only her second time to swim it and while swimming it by herself.”

The Warriors won the opening 400 yard medley relay with Rian Lewandowski, Ella Chaisson, Olivia Garrison and Bridget Hoth posting a time of 4:19.59. In the 1650 yard freestyle, Morgan Bienias claimed first place with a time of 18:43.40.

The 200 yard freestyle was won by Garrison in a time of 2:02.89. Ellie Muench then won the 100 yard backstroke, finishing in a time of 1:03.34

Chaisson took the win for Westmont in the 100 yard breaststroke, completing the four-length race in a time of 1:12.13. The 50 yard freestyle followed with Hoth winning in a time of 25.96. In the 100 yard freestyle, Hoth (57.12) was edged out of first by Simpson’s Taryn Monnot by just a tenth of one second.

In the 200 yard backstroke, Bienias claimed a nearly 10 second win, posting a time of 2:17.69. Then Chaisson won the 200 yard Breaststroke by 17 seconds with a time of 2:36.25.

Garrison’s time of 5:26.39 was good enough to win the 500 yard freestyle, edging out Simpson’s Irene Lopez by just 0.49 seconds after 20 lengths of the pool. Lewandowski notched the win in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.12

In the last individual race of the day, Chaisson won the 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:17.34.

The women’s competition ended with the Warriors winning the 400 yard freestyle. Garrison, Bienias, Lewandowski and Hoth posted a time of 3:52.20 in the 16-length race.

The Warriors will conclude the 2021-22 regular season next week when they travel across town to swim against UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday.

The postseason begins with the Pacific Coast Swim Conference Championships, which will be held in St. Georgia, Utah on the campus of Dixie State Feb.16-19. The NAIA National Championships will be held March 2-5 in Columbus, Georgia.

