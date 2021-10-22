Westmont theater back on stage

MONTECITO — Westmont Festival Theatre is back tonight with a comedy about the history of flight.

The Montecito college’s theater company will perform “Kitty Hawk or Kill Devil,” its first production since March 2020, today and Saturday and Oct. 28, 29 and 30. The curtain will rise at 7:30 each night at the college’s Porter Theatre.

There’s also a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 30 at the same theater.

Hannah Kenah wrote the new comedy, which features the Wright Brothers, the Apollo 11 crew and a semi-fictional multi-generational family from Ohio where aviation was born. Diana Small, Westmont adjunct professor of theater, is directing the play.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for students. To purchase, go to westmont.edu/boxoffice.

“Kitty Hawk or Kill Devil” is suitable for people 13 and older, according to a news release, which notes, “The play contains passionate language by Ohioans about Ohio.”

Everyone attending is required to wear masks inside buildings on the campus.

Cast members won’t wear masks while performing but are following Santa Barbara County-mandated vaccination and testing protocols, according to the news release.

— Dave Mason