Westmont ties with Hope in women’s soccer standings

ATHERTON — A stalemate in Atherton has caused a logjam at the top of the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Standings. Seventeenth-ranked Westmont (9-1-3, 5-0-2 GSAC) and host Menlo (9-2-3, 3-2-2) played scoreless soccer through regulation and two overtime periods before settling for the draw.

Both teams were awarded one point in the standings.

When Hope International (10-0-2, 5-0-2) handed Vanguard (5-9-1, 2-6) a 1-0 loss, Westmont found itself in a tie with Hope International atop the GSAC standings with one game to go.

The Warriors outshot the Oaks 18-3 including 8-0 in shots on goal. Westmont also possessed a 10-4 advantage on corner kicks.

“We put together a very organized game defensively, never allowing Menlo to find an offensive rhythm,” said Westmont head coach Jenny Jaggard. “We dominated offensively, generating many good opportunities, but we just weren’t able to put one away today.”

One of Westmont’s best opportunities to score came in the 55th minute of play.

Shayna Stock crossed the ball in front of the box and the Oak’s goalkeeper, Michelle Gonzalez, attempted to intercept the pass. However, the ball bounced away from the keeper and found Katie Stella. Stella attempted a chip shot with Gonzalez on the ground, but the ball went over the crossbar to end the threat.

In the 62nd minute, Daisy Alvarez lined up for a free kick a little left of center and just outside the 18-yard box. Her shot inside the far post was saved by Gonzalez and knocked back into play. Amarys Machado and Grace Hotaling both converged on the ball. Though Hotaling got off a shot, the two players collided and Hotaling’s shot went wide.

Today Westmont will take on William Jessup (9-4-2, 3-2-2) while Hope International will face San Diego Christian (2-10, 1-6). A win by either the Warriors or the Royals, combined with a loss by the other, will secure a GSAC Regular Season Championship. Should both teams win, both teams tie, or both teams lose, the two squads will share a co-championship.

Both the Warriors and Royals have secured a first round bye in the upcoming GSAC Tournament. At stake in today’s games is the right to host the semifinals and finals on Nov. 11 and 13.

Should the two teams tie atop the conference standings, the host will be determined by a series of tiebreakers. In essence it would come down to the results of two other teams — Menlo and Ottawa (Ariz.). If Menlo finishes ahead of Ottawa in the standings, Hope International will be the host. If Ottawa, which currently is one point ahead of Menlo, outpaces the Oaks, Westmont will be the host.

The winner of the GSAC Tournament will receive an automatic berth in the NAIA National Championship.

Ottawa (9-3-3, 3-1-3) will take on Arizona Christian (3-10-1, 0-6-1) today while Menlo will play The Master’s.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

