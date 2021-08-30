Westmont to host mission conference

MONTECITO — Westmont College is co-hosting the “Santa Barbara Sending” mission conference Sept. 15-18 at the college’s Global Leadership Center.

Speakers will explore topics related to medicine, business, education, women, refugees and more.

Tickets cost $50 for general admissions and $10 for students. To purchase, go to sbsending.com.

“The conference includes times of prayer and worship and aims to inspire and help attendees frame their lives with purpose,” said Charles Farhadian, Santa Barbara Sending board member and Westmont professor of world religions and Christian mission. “What a great way to learn about what God is doing worldwide. This is an excellent opportunity to be inspired in your Christian journey.”

Speakers include Jim Yost, Southeast Asia missionary; Megan Fate Marshman, speaker, author and pastor; Kambiz Saghaey, director of Persian Leadership Development; Viji Cammauf, president of Little Flock Children’s Homes in India; Rick Ifland, entrepreneur and interim provost at Westmont; Brett and Sheri Maclean, medical developers in Africa; David Morehead, chief investment officer at Baylor University; Jacob Walker, church and business innovator; Joyce Chellis, cross-cultural nurse and mentor; Dr. Richard Danson, specialist in internal medicine; Devin Dickel, a business navigator for OPEN; Barbara Yandell, missions mobilizer and teacher; Rob Crawford, regional director of Young Life; and Tony and Tessa Kemp, missionaries across Asia.

Additional conference co-sponsors include Santa Barbara Community Church, Christ Presbyterian Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Westmont College Campus Pastor’s Office, Oceanhills Covenant Church, Free Methodist Church, Reality Carpinteria and Community Covenant Church of Goleta

— Dave Mason