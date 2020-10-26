Westmont to host Pulitzer Prize-winning historian

COURTESY PHOTO

Westmont College is hosting a virtual event featuring acclaimed author Jon Meacham who will address “The Architecture of Endurance: Building a Republic that Stands the Test of Time” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The live broadcast will begin with remarks from Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe, followed by the presentation from the presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winner, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The talk is free and open to the public, and will only be available as a live broadcast.

The author has spoken at Westmont twice before, but the administration anticipates a conversation with him after the Nov. 3 election for historical context.

Mr. Meacham’s books include “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House,” “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” and “The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross.”

He eulogized both President Bush and Barbara Bush in 2018, and won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography for his book on Andrew Jackson.

The author has also produced two podcasts for the History Channel, “It Was Said,” which explores landmark speeches in American history, and “Hope Through History,” which examines the United States’ response to historically challenging times.

In addition, Mr. Meacham was named a “Global Leader for Tomorrow” by a World Economic Forum. He’s a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a fellow of the Society of American Historians, and chairs the National Advisory Board of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University.

He’s also a Distinguished Visiting Professor of History at the University of the South and a Visiting Distinguished Professor at Vanderbilt.

Mr. Meacham is currently working on a biography of James and Dolley Madison.

The event is funded by Westmont’s Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership.

Watch the live event at westmont.edu/mosher-events.

