Westmont to present Christmas festival online

The 16th annual Westmont Christmas festival, “Ris’n with Healing in His Wings,” will be posted online at 5 p.m. Friday.

The festival will be available at westmont.edu/festival and remain available throughout the month of December.

The performance is pre-recorded and brings the audience throughout Westmont’s campus as members of the Westmont Orchestra and College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union perform. Narration will be woven between songs to tell the Biblical Christmas story.

Dr. Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship, hopes the theme will help bring the Christmas spirit even in a difficult year.

“Music and readings remind us of God’s presence and grace in all things, even if we don’t understand the trials,” he said in a news release.

Listeners can expect classics like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, “Carol of the Bells” and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

New for this year’s Christmas season, Westmont is presenting Advent concerts with Steve Bell Dec. 11, 18 and 24 at westmont.edu/celebrateadvent.

Mr. Bell, a Canadian Christian songwriter and storyteller, incorporates poetry, music and history into a reflective Advent experience.

He has 20 solo albums and many awards, including Gospel Music Association of Canada Covenant Awards: 2018 Album of the Year for “Where the Good Way Lies.” He has also co-authored Christian books, including “Pilgrim Year.”

A devotional download is available with each concert. Access to the concerts is free, and donations are accepted.

