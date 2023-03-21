Westmont track and field teams continue outdoor season in San Diego

Westmont Men’s and Women’s Track and Field continued their season on Saturday, when they competed at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Invitational in San Diego. The one-day meet saw multiple Warriors post personal record marks, and saw one member of the team punch their ticket to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Senior Adam King sealed his trip to Marian, Indiana in the men’s 1500 run with a third-place finish, and an A-Standard time of 3:51.24. For the NAIA All-American, his Westmont career will end fittingly at Outdoor Nationals.

“Adam actually ran two fine races,” noted Westmont head coach Russell Smelley, in reference to King’s 1:53.97 time in the 800. “It was probably the best double he’s had. He was in the race to win it, and he looked really good.”

Several Warriors finished the meet with personal records, with a handful of such leaving an impression on Smelley. Freshman Charlotte Williams ran the most impressive meet of her collegiate career, finishing with a PR time of 12.37 in the 100 meter dash, and a PR time of 25.45 in the 200 meter dash.

Elsewhere, Ryan Hooten posted a personal record-mark of 4.49m (14-8.75) in the men’s pole vault, and Landon Torres posted a personal-best time of 2:22.92 in the women’s 800 meter run.

“Charlotte Williams had a really good day, running two personal bests,” noted Smelley. “She won both of her sections, looked really good, and the sunshine really seemed to bring out the best in her. Ryan Hooten had a really big PR.

“For a subdued and quiet guy, it was probably the most excited I’ve ever seen him. It was like he was vibrating with excitement.”

The Warriors return to action Saturday at Westmont, when they host the annual Westmont Classic. Links to live coverage will be available on the Westmont Athletics website.

Ahead of the Westmont Classic, select athletes will compete in the Klein/Nwaba Combined Events from Thursday to Friday.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

