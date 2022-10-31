Westmont volleyball wins eighth in a row

Westmont Volleyball (20-4, 14-2 GSAC) capped off her home slate of conference games on Saturday with a sweep over San Diego Christian (2-18, 1-14) in Murchison Gym. After clinching the GSAC Championship and top-seed in the GSAC Tournament on Friday night, the Warriors went right back to work in dominant fashion as they stretched their season-high winning streak to eight games.

Jessie Terlizzi led the Warriors offensively with 13 kills, ending the game with an attack percentage of .455. Defensively, Keelyn Kistner led the Warriors with 11 digs, while Kaili Hashimoto also collected 10 of her own. At the net, Taylor Distelberg collected a game-high seven blocks, while Lexi Malone and Alexis Dennick each added four of their own.

Overall, the Warriors held the Hawks to an attack percentage of -.082, while hitting .333 themselves.

“The story of the match was our blocking,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin. “Our blocking was absolutely insane. We had no reception errors, and eight service aces. It was an incredible performance.”

The Warriors dominated the entire match, outscoring the Hawks 75-32. During the first set, Westmont took control with a 10-0 run up 11-9, leading the Warriors a 21-9 advantage and eventual 25-12 win.

During the second set, Phoebe Minch went on a 13-point service run, highlighting a 16-1 run by Westmont to open the game. Soon after, the Warriors marched to a 25-7 win.

In the third set, Westmont opened the game on a 10-3 run and never looked back, ultimately ending things with a 25-13 win.

“It was great to come off of a hard-fought and emotional win, and then to rebound today as we did with minimal rest. We really persevered mentally, and that’s the sign of a good team. We have a tough road trip coming up, but we’re excited to get back in the gym on Monday and get after it.”

The Warriors will head north this week to finish off their regular season with a match at Menlo on Friday night, before an afternoon match with William Jessup next Saturday. Then, on Friday, Nov. 11, Westmont will begin play in the semifinals of the GSAC Tournament in Surprise, Arizona.

On Monday, Nov. 14, 24 host sites for the NAIA Opening Round will be revealed.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

