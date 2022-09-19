Westmont volleyball’s winning streak ends with loss to OUAZ

Westmont Volleyball (8-3, 2-1 GSAC) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when they were swept by OUAZ (6-6, 2-2) in Surprise. The Warriors were outscored 50-33 in the first two sets, before losing a close third set.

“We just got outplayed,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin. “OUAZ had every answer in the book for us and we just made too many mistakes. We have to name this a learning process. The season is young. We need to let it string, take a day off, and regroup.”

In the first set, the two sides traded points into double-digits where the Spirit led 10-9. Then, the home team took control with a 10-3 run to go up 20-12. During the run, the Spirit collected three kills, two service aces, and were aided by five Westmont attacking errors.

Fairly quickly, OUAZ carried the momentum to a 25-17 win. The Warriors committed eight attacking errors and three service errors during the first set.

In the second set, the two sides started in a 4-4 tie, before the Spirit rattled off four consecutive kills and a service ace to go up 9-4. An attacking error from OUAZ stopped the bleeding for a moment, but the Spirit tallied six straight kills to cap off an 11-1 run, giving them a 15-5 advantage.

The Warriors clawed back at one point to get within four, but the Spirit pulled away late, scoring the final four points of the game to win it 25-16.

In the third and final set, the Warriors put up their best fight, taking an 11-10 lead into the middle of the set. Then, three consecutive attacking errors from Westmont gave OUAZ a 13-11 advantage, one they would never relinquish.

On multiple occasions, the Warriors pulled within one of the Spirit, but the set and match came to an end with a 25-22 win in favor of OUAZ.

Sara Krueger led the Warriors with seven kills, while Ashley Boswell and Taylor Distelberg each recorded five blocks. Alexa Shiner led Westmont with 10 assists, while Keelyn Kistner led the team with 12 digs.

Overall, the Spirit out-killed Westmont 36-27, with Rylie Henige posting a match-high 10 kills.

“We have to be ready to go Tuesday night,” stated McGolpin. “This is the toughest part of our schedule with lots of away matches, but I know the Warriors will be prepared come Tuesday.”

The Warriors return to action at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night in Fullerton, where they’ll take on Hope International for the first time this season. Links to link coverage will be available on the Westmont Athletics website.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

