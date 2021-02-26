Westmont wins league opener on Tuscano’s late goal

Samuel Tuscano’s brilliant one-on-one move with just 73 second remaining in regulation earned Westmont College the only goal of the match as it defeated Vanguard 1-0 in its Golden State Athletic Conference men’s soccer opener at Thorrington Field on Thursday.

Tuscano took the ball into the right side of the 18-yard box, lost his defender with a move to the inside and then launched a left-footed shot at a tough angle just over the goalkeeper and into the top left shelf.

It was the second goal of the season for the junior forward and 11th of his Warrior career.

“Not only was it a spectacular goal, but it was a spectacular goal by a player who played all 90 minutes,” coach Dave Wolf said. “To be able to do what he did in the 89th minute of a match showed not only talent, but fitness and determination.”

Westmont (1-1, 1-0 GSAC) had an 8-7 edge over the Lions (2-1, 1-0) in shots, which included 4-3 on goal. Tuscano put all three of his shots on frame. Mars Ingvarson recorded three saves for his first shutout as the Warriors’ goalkeeper.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WESTMONT 2, VANGUARD 0

The Warriors finally got onto the scoring sheet after more than 200 minutes of women’s soccer and continued on to their victory in a GSAC opener at Thorrington Field.

The Warriors (1-2, 1-0 GSAC) had opened the season with a pair of 1-0, non-league defeats at Fresno Pacific and Point Loma.

Their scoring drought continued when Vanguard goalkeeper Haley Magana saved Bri Johnson’s penalty kick during the 12th minute of play.

Westmont’s first goal came with eight minutes left until halftime when Vanguard failed to clear a ball served inside the box by Sadie Hill. Katie Stella collected it on the left side and punched her shot into the top right shelf.

Westmont added an insurance goal with just under 20 minutes left when Reese Davidson sent a ball 45 yards to the top of the box. Isabella Berthoud collected it on the run and shot past the goalkeeper.

“It was an absolutely tremendous volley finish,” Warrior coach Jenny Jaggard said. “I haven’t seen a goal that good in a while.”

The shutout was the 23rd of Gabi Haw’s goalkeeping career at Westmont. She had four saves including one in the second minute off a deflected throw-in that she stopped just short of the goal line.

The Warriors out-shot the Lions (2-1, 0-1) by an 18-11 margin, with an on-goal advantage of 6-4.

