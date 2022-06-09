Westmont wins ninth consecutive GSAC All-Sports Award

ALISO VIEJO — For a ninth-consecutive year, the Westmont Warriors have collectively earned the Golden State Athletic Conference All-Sports Award. The award, given out annually, recognizes the institution in the GSAC that produces the best regular season results during the year.

“We cherish this award for several reasons,” said Westmont Executive Director of Athletics Dave Odell. “This year, we were reminded how difficult it is to be consistently competitive in the GSAC. Forfeits due to COVID-19 and injuries are just a few of the hurdles that our teams had to absorb while staying competitive.

“Winning this award is exemplary of our collective pursuit of excellence across all of our programs, both men and women. It is only accomplished as a team effort, which includes the broader Westmont community, faculty, staff, alums and financial supporters.”

Westmont’s success in 2021-2022 started in the fall, when Westmont’s Women’s Soccer won both the regular season and conference championship. Also in the fall, Westmont Volleyball finished as the regular season runner-up.

In the winter, the Westmont women’s basketball team continued its historic run with another regular season championship, and in the spring, The Westmont baseball team earned a share of its first GSAC regular season title in six years.

“I am so proud of our student-athletes for this outstanding accomplishment,” said Westmont Director of Athletics Robert Ruiz. “Their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence made this a reality. I hope that each one of our student-athletes recognizes their unique contribution to earning this award.”

In postseason play the Warriors fared well, winning three opening round tournaments, all of which the Warriors earned the right to play at home. In the fall, Westmont women’s soccer players celebrated on Thorrington Field with a 5-0 win over Marymount in the Opening Round Championship. Then, in March, the women’s basketball team posted the most memorable Westmont win of the year with a 50-47 win over USAO to advance to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa.

In May, on Westmont’s own Russ Carr Field, the Warrior baseball team defeated Antelope Valley 12-0, clinching the club’s first trip to the NAIA World Series in program history.

Individually, a week after the baseball Opening Round, Westmont Track star Zola Sokhela defended his national title in the men’s 800 meter run at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Overall, 47 Westmont athletes earned All-GSAC honors during the 2021-2022 school year.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

