Westmont women named players of the week

ALISO VIEJO — Westmont’s Reese Davidson and Kailey Meyer have been honored as Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Davidson was recognized after scoring four goals during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 3. Davidson tallied a hat trick against Lincoln on Thorrington Field on Thursday, then two days later, the senior captain added a goal at UC Merced. That gives the senior forward five goals on the young season.

Meyer started in goal and played nearly 58 minutes of the game against Lincoln before yielding the net to sophomore Maya Pablos in the 8-1 victory. The Warriors’ senior keeper, also a team captain, held the Oaklanders scoreless during her watch.

On Sept. 3 at UC Merced, Meyer kept the Warriors in the game during a scoreless first half while notching two saves. She continued to frustrate the Bobcat offense in the second half, recording her third shutout of the season in the Warriors’ 3-0 win.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

