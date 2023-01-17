Westmont women’s basketball claims 15th win

For the second game in a row, #5 Westmont Women’s Basketball (15-1, 8-1 GSAC) saw all 10 available players score in the Warriors’ 89-50 Golden State Athletic Conference win over San Diego Christian (5-13, 1-8).

Stefanie Berberabe went nine of 12 from the floor and three for three from the charity stripe to lead the Warriors with 22 points. Berberabe, who now has 1,523 career points, needs just 15 more to tie Lauren McCoy (2014-18) as the Warriors all-time leading scorer. Berberabe also tallied five assists and four steals.

Freshman Paula Graichen added 16 points for the Warriors on seven-of-eight shooting. She also pulled down seven rebounds including three from the offensive glass.

Fellow freshmen Sage Kramer and Isabella Pearson produced 12 points each. Kramer recorded her second collegiate double-double by collecting 10 rebounds. She also dished off four assists. Pearson went four of seven from three-point range to score her dozen points while also notching two assists and two steals.

Laila Saenz (7 points, 3 rebounds) scored the first two points 50 seconds into the game and the Warriors never relinquished the lead. At the end of the first quarter, Westmont led 19-11. Berberabe set the tone in the opening frame, making four for six field goal attempts.

In the second quarter, Berberabe went four of four from the field as the Warriors tallied 29 points while holding the Hawks to 11 once more.

Westmont pressed its advantage in the second half, outscoring San Diego Christian 43-28 to close out the game. Kramer made three of three in the third quarter to lead Westmont with six points. Pearson hit three of her triples in the final frame to tally nine points.

The game brought the first half of GSAC play to an end with the Warriors tied for first place with the Royals of Hope International (15-3, 8-1). Westmont will start the second journey through the GSAC with a trip to Arizona next week. On Thursday, the Warriors will take on the Spirit of Ottawa (5-12, 1-8). Then on Saturday the Warriors will match-up with the Firestorm of Arizona Christian (8-10, 4-5).

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

