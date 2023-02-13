Westmont women’s basketball crushes Life Pacific

Westmont Women’s Basketball (21-2. 14-2 GSAC), jumped out to a 24-0 lead before surrendering a point as the Warriors defeated Golden State Athletic Conference opponent Life Pacific (6-20, 2-14) by a score of 60-27. After holding Life Pacific scoreless in the first quarter, the Westmont defense allowed just nine points in each of the other three.

“It was definitely a great start from our first crew,” said Westmont’s head coach Kirsten Moore. “They were really focused, especially on the defensive end. That is where we want to continue to focus, especially as we find our way shooting the ball.”

The Warriors, ranked fifth in the NAIA, have limited opponents to an average of just 49.9 points per game, which is the best in the association.

All ten available Warriors scored at least three points in the game. Sydney Brown led the way, recording her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Brown currently ranks fourth in Westmont’s career record book for total rebounds with 772 and third in rebounding average at 7.6 per game.

“Our seniors are leading the way,” pointed out Moore. “That bodes well for us as we head down the stretch of the season. Syd was getting it done on the board and Stef made everyone around her better. I love how those two are leading us.”

Berberabe notched seven points, six rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes of work. The Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with 1,618 career points, Berberabe ranks second in both career assists (563) and career steals (311).

“I was excited to have our bench get in there and make some good things happen,” expressed Moore. “Paula Graichen was a big spark for us off the bench. She was a long presence for us out there.”

Graichen and Sage Kramer each added nine points with Graichen tallying eight rebounds and four steals. Kramer was credited with four rebounds.”

Westmont remains in first place in the GSAC standings with a one-game lead over Vanguard (20-4, 13-3) and a two game lead over Menlo (18-7, 12-4). Next week, Westmont will conclude the regular season by hosting Menlo on Thursday evening and Jessup (14-11, 9-7) on Saturday. The Warriors can clinch at least a share of the GSAC Regular Season Championship with a win over Menlo. Another win over Jessup will give Westmont the title outright.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

