Westmont women’s basketball falls to Washington State

Westmont Women’s Basketball (1-0) had the opportunity to take on the Cougars of NAIA Division I Washington State on Sunday afternoon in an exhibition game. While the Warriors, ranked second in the NAIA, lost by a score of 64-40, the game gave players and coaches alike an opportunity to face off against a Pac-12 opponent.

All 12 Warriors had a chance to take the floor with everyone playing at least 10 minutes and 10 players scoring. Laila Saenz led the Warriors with nine points. Stefanie Berberabe added eight while Sydney Brown contributed six.

Aleena Cook pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Warriors on the boards, including two on the offensive glass.

The Cougars, who finished second in the Pac-12 last season, were led by 6-3 senior center Bella Murekatete who recorded a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Westmont returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Bushnell (Ore.) in the Warriors’ home opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. A year ago, the two teams met in Eugene, Oregon with the Warriors prevailing 74-51.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

