Westmont women’s basketball heads to Sioux City after win over Southern Oregon

Westmont women’s basketball (25-3) has punched its ticket to Sioux City, Iowa after defeating Southern Oregon (24-8) in the second round of the NAIA National Championships by a score of 63-49. As winners of the Santa Barbara Bracket, Westmont will meet up at the final site with the other 15 bracket winners from around the country.

Despite an injury last night to junior Laila Saenz that kept her out of tonight’s game, the Warriors starting guards of Stefanie Berberabe, Bailey Fong and Kate Goostrey recorded 17 points each to lead the Warriors to victory.

“Talk about balance at our guard position today,” exclaimed Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. “That was incredible. From the outset of the year, as part of their identity, they wanted to be a team that would unite and rise.

“You never wish adversity on a team, and especially as much as we have had this year, but it is those years when we face adversity that we do some pretty incredible things. It calls to the deepest parts of who we try to be as Warriors as we try to love each other well through adversity and unite to try to rise above it.

“It is tough playing games and looking down the bench and seeing as many crutches as there are down there. However, we just have people who are ready to step up, that have worked super hard, and that are prepared to come in and make an impact. They know that their teammates believe in them and their coaches believe in them, regardless of what their role has been previously.”

In addition to her point total, Berberabe recorded five rebounds and four assists. Goostrey tallied four steals and three assists and Fong went five of seven from beyond the arc to go with her four rebounds.”

However, it wasn’t only the guards making waves tonight. Sydney Brown and Destiny Okonkwo controlled the paint for the Warriors. Okonkwo notched 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Brown added eight rebounds and two blocks.

“Our posts were just so gritty and tough and made some huge plays when we needed them,” noted Moore.

“It is impossible, tonight, to call out individuals because it was all about the team,” offered Moore.

To illustrate, Moore cited Giulia Abraham who played just one minute but, “who in the huddles is like a coach out there on the bench with them.” She also pointed to, “the way that the injured athletes have continued to stay involved and use their voice to help the people on the floor. We continue to try and find ways to unite and rise above whatever comes at us.”

Westmont never led in the first half. After overcoming a 29-point deficit in its game against Wayland Baptist last night, Southern Oregon seemed to take the court with a lot of confidence. Seconds into the second frame, the Raiders took their largest lead of the game, going up by seven (21-14).

Over the balance of the second quarter, Westmont slowly whittled into Southern Oregon’s lead and came within one point (28-27). However, Kami Walk scored on a layup in the final few seconds of the first half and the Raiders took a 30-27 lead into the locker room.

A minute and one-half into the third quarter, Westmont found itself down 33-29. That’s when Fong began to connect from beyond the arc. Her first triple, pulled the Warriors to within one. Then Goostrey stole the ball on the defensive end of the floor and broke for the basket. Her layup gave Westmont a 34-33 lead. It proved to be the only lead change of the game.

Fong made her second 3-point bucket to put the Warriors up 37-33. Then after Berberabe added a free throw, Fong connected again from distance to make the score 41-33.

Southern Oregon’s Clara Robbins scored on a layup in the paint to pull the Raiders within six, but Fong drilled her fourth three of the quarter to put Westmont up 44-35 with 4:30 to play in the quarter. Over the next two minutes, the only scoring was three free throws by the Raiders, who were at that point within six (44-38).

With 2:10 to play, Fong sank her fifth triple of the quarter, putting Westmont on top 47-38.

Izzy Hernandez connected on a layup for the Raiders before the end of three quarters of play and Brianna Phiakhamngon did the same after the start of the fourth to pull Southern Oregon within five.

However, Westmont thwarted any thoughts of a comeback by going on another 9-0 run. A layup by Berberabe started the run, then Goostrey made a free throw before Berberabe scored again. Next Okonkwo put the ball in the hoop on back-to-back possessions, putting the Warriors on top 56-42 with 5:08 remaining in the game.

Westmont never led by less than 12 points again.

The second half saw the Warriors outscore the Raiders 36-19.

Westmont went to Sioux City on Friday where they will make preparations to take on Marian of Indiana (28-5) on Monday.

“We want to finish well,” said Moore of heading out to the NAIA’s final site. “We want to finish the season well and finish our time in the NAIA well.

“The NAIA National Tournament is an incredible experience and I wanted so badly for our players to experience it one more time. I’m grateful that the NAIA puts on such a great national tournament and Sioux City has done a great job since it moved there three years ago. I am excited to get back there and see our hosts at the Marriott Riverfront and to see the organizing committee who have been so great over the years.”

The Westmont Warriors and Marian Knights have never faced each other and the two teams have had no common opponents this season. The Knights are making their 10th appearance in the national tournament.

“We have a tough bracket and a tough game coming up,” said Moore. “Marian seems to be not just winning, but winning by significant margins. They are obviously an incredible basketball team. We will have to put our heads to it the next couple of days. I know nothing about them right now.”

Marion reached the Round of 16 by defeating Florida Memorial by a score of 80-59 and Texas A&M Texarkana by scores of 63-46.

